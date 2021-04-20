Sabal Trust CO Sells 202,737 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,737 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 98,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 375,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,531. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

