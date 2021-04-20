Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAPMY. HSBC downgraded Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Saipem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saipem currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. Saipem has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

