salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 148.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,426 shares of company stock valued at $36,783,045. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $227.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

