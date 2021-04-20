SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €116.00 by UBS Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €129.00 ($151.76).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at €116.04 ($136.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €106.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.21. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.