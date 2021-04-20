Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Insider Sells A$326,759.00 in Stock

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) insider Paul Crawford sold 8,168,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$326,759.00 ($233,399.29).
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Sayona Mining Company Profile
See Also: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Sayona Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sayona Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.