Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €104.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €126.00 ($148.24).

SU stock opened at €137.52 ($161.79) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €128.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €120.57.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

