Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 29,090 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 349,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,453. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.