Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 4.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 113,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. 1,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,538. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.