Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $62.39.

