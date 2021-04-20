Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 7.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,573. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.75. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

