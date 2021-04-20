Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE SAIC opened at $88.56 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $90.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,348,000 after buying an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,586,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 322,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after buying an additional 16,366 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

