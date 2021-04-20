Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Update

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SCND opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 million, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of -0.01. Scientific Industries has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66.

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.