Scotiabank Lowers Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WRI has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.38.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

NYSE:WRI opened at $30.58 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.