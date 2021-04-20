Scry.info (DDD) Trading 33.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.90 million and $79,993.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

