Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seagate is well positioned to gain from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products along with 18 TB drives. The company expects recovery in enterprise markets to gather pace in 2021, which augurs well for its nearline and mission-critical drives. Rebounding video and image applications’ market as well as higher sale of consumer drives and uptick in PC shipments augur well. Seagate also expects increases in uptake of its mass capacity storage solutions in the cloud and edge computing verticals. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of sluggish IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Rising costs due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion at least in the near term.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $83.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

