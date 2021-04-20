Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Berry Global Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.50. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BERY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.31.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

