Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of SIC opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $197.20 million, a PE ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $144.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 1,070.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 420,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

