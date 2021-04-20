Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 884,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $77.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.