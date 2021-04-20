ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $62.16. 1,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

