Short Interest in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Declines By 24.5%

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 352,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 203.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

