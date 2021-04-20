Short Interest in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Decreases By 18.5%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Pro Tech will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

