Short Interest in AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Decreases By 24.1%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 286.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

