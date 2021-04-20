Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Rises By 33.8%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,344. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.