Short Interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Grows By 37.1%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

CD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target for the company. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chindata Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,467,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,319 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Chindata Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

