Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Decreases By 21.6%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,300 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 874,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.5 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cineplex from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of CPXGF opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.