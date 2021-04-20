Short Interest in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Declines By 23.5%

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,740,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 23,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Get Cloudera alerts:

NYSE CLDR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. 108,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,292. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,061.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 46,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $828,295.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,543,538.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,395,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.