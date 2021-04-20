Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Decreases By 17.5%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KOF opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

