Short Interest in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Increases By 40.8%

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 141,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Condor Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53. Condor Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.46.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 38.48%. Research analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.