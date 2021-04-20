Short Interest in Deer Valley Co. (OTCMKTS:DVLY) Increases By 33.3%

Deer Valley Co. (OTCMKTS:DVLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DVLY opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Deer Valley has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.
About Deer Valley
