Short Interest in Deer Valley Co. (OTCMKTS:DVLY) Increases By 33.3%

Deer Valley Co. (OTCMKTS:DVLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVLY opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Deer Valley has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

About Deer Valley

Deer Valley Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells factory built homes primarily in the southeastern and south central regions of the United States. It operates through Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services segments. The company offers HUD code homes and modular homes.

