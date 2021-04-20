Short Interest in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Rises By 36.1%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,900 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 472,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Emerald during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Emerald by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerald alerts:

NYSE:EEX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 2,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,583. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Emerald has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $357.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.