Short Interest in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expands By 42.4%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,370,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 24,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

EPD opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

