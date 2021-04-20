Short Interest in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Decreases By 18.9%

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hailiang Education Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Hailiang Education Group worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Shares of HLG traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.70. 318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,214. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 9 affiliated schools; and 28 managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, overseas study consulting, hotel management, study trip, transportation, branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property management services, as well as after-school enrichment program.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.