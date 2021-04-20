Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Increases By 39.6%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of HOTH stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

