Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Decreases By 17.7%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of PLW stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

