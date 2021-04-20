Short Interest in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Rises By 31.3%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of JEF opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $731,260. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,150,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,884,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

