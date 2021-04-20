Short Interest in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Drops By 19.4%

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 921,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a one year low of $116.26 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

