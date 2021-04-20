Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Drops By 20.9%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,372,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,039 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,563 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.2205 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

