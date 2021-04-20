Short Interest in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Declines By 24.3%

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JTA. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 94,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JTA stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 27,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,773. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

