Short Interest in Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Declines By 20.0%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PFLC opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

