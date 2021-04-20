Short Interest in ProPhotonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKR) Grows By 40.0%

ProPhotonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of STKR opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. ProPhotonix has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
ProPhotonix Company Profile
