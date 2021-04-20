Short Interest in ProPhotonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKR) Grows By 40.0%

ProPhotonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of STKR opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. ProPhotonix has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

ProPhotonix Company Profile

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, LED's (light emitting diode systems) and Laser & Diodes.

