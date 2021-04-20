Short Interest in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Declines By 22.0%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 261,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

