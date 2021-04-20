Short Interest in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Grows By 28.9%

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $48.33.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.