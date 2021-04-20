Short Interest in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Increases By 31.9%

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 828,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.56 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

