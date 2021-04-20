Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Rises By 38.7%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQL stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $22.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

