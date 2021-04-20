Short Interest in Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Increases By 34.8%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,279,900 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 949,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 441.3 days.

Shares of TRAUF stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Transurban Group has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRAUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Transurban Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Transurban Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

