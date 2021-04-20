Short Interest in Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Increases By 34.8%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,279,900 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 949,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 441.3 days.

Shares of TRAUF stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Transurban Group has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRAUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Transurban Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Transurban Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

