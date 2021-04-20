Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 1.49. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

