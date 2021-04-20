Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.
Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 1.49. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
