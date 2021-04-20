Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $413.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.05%.

In related news, Director Julie G. Castle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420 in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSRR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

