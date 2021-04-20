Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $345.31

Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.31 ($4.51) and traded as high as GBX 407.60 ($5.33). Signature Aviation shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.23), with a volume of 897,104 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 337.60 ($4.41).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 403.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 345.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.91. The company has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -500.63.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

