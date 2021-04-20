Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stake Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 32,785 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,533,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the period.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

