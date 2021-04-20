Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given New $8.75 Price Target at Roth Capital

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $8.75 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.30.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $5.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $955.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,288,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,556,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 157,822 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 334,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

